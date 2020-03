BRIEF-Aegon Provides Update On Capital Position

March 19 (Reuters) - AEGON NV:

* AEGON PROVIDES UPDATE ON CAPITAL POSITION

* AEGON REMAINS WELL CAPITALIZED IN UPPER HALF OF SOLVENCY II RATIO TARGET RANGE

* GROUP’S SOLVENCY II RATIO IS ESTIMATED AT 190% AT END OF Q1 OF 2020

* ON CLAIMS RATIOS HAVE BEEN OBSERVED FROM COVID-19 AT THIS POINT, NOR HAVE WE OBSERVED ANY MATERIAL CREDIT RATING MIGRATION

* CAPITAL RATIOS OF AEGON’S BUSINESSES IN UNITED STATES, NETHERLANDS AND UNITED KINGDOM ARE ALL ESTIMATED TO BE WELL ABOVE BOTTOM-END OF THEIR RESPECTIVE TARGET ZONES

* REMAINS TOO EARLY TO QUANTIFY POTENTIAL IMPACT ON AEGON’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* THIS IS EXPECTED TO ALLOW FOR PLANNED LEVEL OF REMITTANCES TO GROUP, ABSENT FURTHER SIGNIFICANT DETERIORATION OF CURRENT STATUS OF COVID-19 AND ENSUING EFFECTS ON FINANCIAL MARKETS