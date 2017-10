BRIEF-Aegon Q2 income before tax returns to profit at 757 million euros, beating Reuters poll

Aug 10 (Reuters) - AEGON NV:

* PUBLISHES Q2 RESULTS

* Q2 SALES EUR ‍​3.94 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.77 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 UNDERLYING EARNINGS BEFORE TAX EUR 535 MILLION VERSUS EUR 505 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* CONFIDENCE IN OUR ABILITY TO RETURN 2.1 BILLION EURO TO SHAREHOLDERS OVER THE PERIOD 2016 TO 2018 - CEO‍​

* Q2 NET INCOME EUR 529 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 385 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 RETURN ON EQUITY WAS 8.4 PERCENT VERSUS 6.8 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* AEGON NV Q2 REUTERS POLL: UNDERLYING EARNINGS BEFORE TAX EUR 505 MILLION; REALIZED GAINS ON INVESTMENTS EUR 54.0 MILLION

* AEGON NV Q2 REUTERS POLL: NET INCOME EUR 9.8 MILLION; LOSS BEFORE TAX EUR 61.0 MILLION

* Q2 REALIZED GAINS ON INVESTMENTS EUR 111 MILLION VERSUS EUR 54.0 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* AEGON NL IS EXPECTED TO RESUME DIVIDEND PAYMENTS, STARTING WITH A 2017 DIVIDEND OF EUR 100 MILLION IN 1H 2018 ‍​

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.13 PER SHARE. RECONFIRMING TARGET TO RETURN EUR 2.1 BILLION OF CAPITAL OVER 2016–2018

* GROUP SOLVENCY RATIO OF 185% AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, INCLUDING BENEFIT FROM AMENDED CONVERSION METHODOLOGY

* Q2 TOTAL GROSS DEPOSITS EUR 34.84‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 22.95 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 INCOME BEFORE TAX IS PROFIT OF EUR 757 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 61.0 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)