April 3 (Reuters) - Aehr Test Systems:

* REPORTS 176% REVENUE GROWTH YEAR OVER YEAR IN THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 SALES ROSE 176 PERCENT TO $7.4 MILLION

* BACKLOG AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $12.6 MILLION, COMPARED TO $11.8 MILLION IN Q3 OF FISCAL 2017

* "WE ARE CONFIDENT WITH OUR PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING MAY 31, 2018"