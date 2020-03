BRIEF-Aem Holdings Says FY Sales Guidance Remains Unchanged

March 19 (Reuters) - Aem Holdings Ltd:

* FULL YEAR SALES GUIDANCE OF S$360 MILLION TO S$380 MILLION REMAINS UNCHANGED

* HAS ACTIVATED ITS BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN ACROSS ITS OPERATIONS AND SUPPLY CHAIN DUE TO COVID-19

* EXPECTS TO HAVE A RECORD QUARTER FOR ITS 1Q2020 IN TERM OF SALES OF BETWEEN S$135 MILLION TO S$145 MILLION

* AECAUTIOUSLY CONFIDENT THAT 1H2020 WILL BE ALL TIME HIGH DESPITE SOME SHIFTS IN DELIVERY OF SALES ORDERS RESULTING FROM COVID-19