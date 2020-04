April 16 (Reuters) - Aem Holdings Ltd:

* AEM HOLDINGS- RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY FOR APPLICATION FOR EXEMPTION OF SUSPENSION OF WORKPLACE ACTIVITIES IN SINGAPORE

* AEM HOLDINGS LTD- MAINTAINS REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FY2020 PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ON 19 MARCH

* AEM HOLDINGS LTD- PENANG PLANT OPERATING WITH LEANER WORKFORCE SINCE RECEIVING APPROVAL FROM MALAYSIAN AUTHORITIES POST MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER ISSUED