May 10 (Reuters) - Aemetis Inc:

* AEMETIS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* AEMETIS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.51

* AEMETIS INC - REVENUES INCREASED 36% TO $43.0 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2018, COMPARED TO $31.6 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2017 Source : bit.ly/2jKwBdk Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)