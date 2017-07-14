FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aemetis Inc, unit entered into a limited guaranty
July 14, 2017 / 9:22 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Aemetis Inc, unit entered into a limited guaranty

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Aemetis Inc

* Aemetis Inc - on July 10, 2017 co, unit entered into a limited guaranty in favor of Third Eye Capital Corporation - SEC filing

* Aemetis Inc - an initial advance under revolving loan shall be made in amount of $2.25 million as a prepayment of interest on term loan

* Aemetis Inc - interest rate per annum applicable to term loan is equal to ten percent

* Aemetis Inc - interest rate per annum applicable to revolving loans is twelve percent

* Aemetis - pursuant to note purchase agreement single term loan to borrower in amount of $15 million with indebtedness to be evidenced by secured promissory notes issued Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tRYwy0) Further company coverage:

