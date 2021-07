July 28 (Reuters) - AENA’S CFO JOSE LEO SAYS:

* SOME SHOPS AND OPERATORS ARE REFUSING TO PAY RENT IN PROTEST

* H1 2021 DELIVERED 60 MILLION EUR IN FURTHER CONCENTRATION AS A RESULT OF K-FACTOR

* WE EXPECT K-FACTOR WILL ONCE AGAIN GO WRONG WAY IN 2023 AS AIRCRAFTS EMPTIER, LOAD FACTORS SMALLER, PASSENGER PROFILE DIFFERENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: