March 13 (Reuters) - Aena SME SA:

* SAYS PASSENGER TRAFFIC IN AENA’S NETWORK WAS DOWN BY 14.3% DURING THE FIRST WEEK OF MARCH

* DUE TO THE SPREAD OF COVID-19, THE FALL IS EXPECTED TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY MORE PRONOUNCED THROUGHOUT MARCH

* SAYS FEBRUARY PASSENGER TRAFFIC UP 4% AT 16.9 MILLION PASSENGERS YEAR ON YEAR Source text: bit.ly/3cVFgUY Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)