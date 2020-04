BRIEF-Aena Q1 Passenger Traffic Falls By 20.4% To 42 Million

April 28 (Reuters) - Aena SME SA:

* Q1 PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS FALLEN BY 20.4% TO 42 MILLION

* FROM 22 APRIL TO 1 MAY LUTON AIRPORT REMAINS OPEN WITHOUT PASSENGERS AND WITH FLIGHTS RELATING TO REPATRIATIONS, MEDICAL, MILITARY AND GENERAL AVIATION ONLY

* GIVEN CORONAVIRUS UNCERTAINTY, AENA HAS NOT ANNOUNCED NEW OUTLOOK FOR 2020, EITHER IN TERMS OF PASSENGERS OR IN ESTIMATION OF RESULTS

* FALL IN PASSENGER TRAFFIC IN MARCH (-59.3%) IS PROVING EVEN MORE PRONOUNCED IN APRIL (OVER 95%)IN AIRPORT NETWORK IN SPAIN

* HAS CASH AND CREDIT FACILITIES AMOUNTING TO 2.43 BILLION EUROS, AND POSSIBILITY OF ISSUING DEBT UP TO 900 MILLION EUROS THROUGH ECP PROGRAMME

* AT PRESENT IT IS DIFFICULT TO FORESEE HOW THE CRISIS WILL EVOLVE AND WHEN THE RECOVERY IN TRAFFIC WILL BE SEEN Source text: bit.ly/2KKPvOI bit.ly/3cPLRiG Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)