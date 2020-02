BRIEF-Aena Revises Upwards Traffic Estimate For 2020

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Aena:

* SAYS REVISED UPWARDS TRAFFIC ESTIMATE FOR 2020, ESTIMATING AN INCREASE IN PASSENGER VOLUME IN SPAIN’S AIRPORT NETWORK OF +1.9%

* SAYS 2020 TRAFFIC FORECAST HAS BEEN REVIEWED FROM 1.1% TO 1.9% (+2.8% DOMESTIC TRAFFIC AND +1.4% INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC)

* SAYS 2020 TRAFFIC FORECAST DOES NOT ENVISAGE A POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON THE GLOBAL AND THE EUROPEAN AIR TRAFFIC, IN PARTICULAR

* PROPOSES TO ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING THE DISTRIBUTION OF A GROSS DIVIDEND OF €7.58 PER SHARE

* SAYS SEES 2020 REVENUE UP 2%

* SEES 2020 NET PROFIT FLAT AT 1.44 BILLION EUROS, SEES 2020 EBITDA UP 1% AT 2.80 BILLION EUROS