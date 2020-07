July 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s AENA:

* CEO MAURICI LUCENA SAYS BARCELONA AIRPORT IS APPROACHING CAPACITY, EXPANSION OF MADRID AND BARCELONA AIRPORTS NEEDED

* DELAYS TO EXPANSION MAY BE NECESSARY BUT TERMINALS WILL NEED MORE SPACE AS TRAFFIC RECOVERS TO PRE-COVID LEVELS

* CFO JOSE LEO SAYS IT MAKES SENSE TO MAINTAIN INCENTIVES SUCH AS REDUCED FEES AS LONG AS COVID-19 IMPACT REMAINS SIZEABLE