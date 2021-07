BRIEF-Aena Says Don't Want To Give Up On Minimal Annual Guaranteed Rents

July 28 (Reuters) - Aena SME SA:

* AENA CFO SAYS LAWSUITS WITH RETAIL TENANTS WON’T BE INCOMPATIBLE WITH DISCUSSING THE FUTURE IF TRAFFIC RETURNS

* AENA CFO SAYS WE DON’T WANT TO GIVE UP ON MINIMAL ANNUAL GUARANTEED RENTS, VERY FABRIC OF OPERATING AGREEMENTS

* AENA CFO SAYS REMAINS TO BE SEEN WHETHER SIGNIFICANT TRAFFIC INCREASE WILL BE HARDER TO HANDLE NOW THAN BEFORE COVID

* AENA CFO SAYS WE DON’T BELIEVE ANY TENANT CAN GET RID OF LEGAL COMMITMENTS WHICH WILL BE DEFINED WITHIN DORA II RULING

* AENA CFO SAYS WORST CASE SCENARIO WOULD BE JUDGES RULING WE CANNOT COLLECT 250 MILLION EUROS OR MUST DISMANTLE MAG STRUCTURE