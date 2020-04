April 29 (Reuters) - Jose Leo, CFO of Spain’s airports operator AENA says:

* WORKING ON SIGNING FINANCING CONTRACTS FOR SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT TO BE ANNOUNCED IN COMING WEEKS, POTENTIALLY DAYS

* “THIS QUARTER, EVERYTHING IS GOING SOUTH”

* NO RUSH ON DIVIDEND DECISION, BOARD WILL DECIDE WHETHER TO PAY BASED ON TRAFFIC RECOVERY, LIQUIDITY, OTHER CIRCUMSTANCES

* NO STAFF LAYOFFS PLANNED, DECIDED NOT TO INCLUDE WORKFORCE IN COST-CUTTING PLAN Further company coverage: (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette, editing by Andrei Khalip)