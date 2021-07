BRIEF-Aena Very Confident To Break Even In 2021 If Traffic At 35% Of 2019

July 28 (Reuters) - AENA’S CFO JOSE LEO SAYS:

* FIRST MONTHS OF YEAR HAVE BEEN DISAPPOINTING AS EXPECTED INITIAL RECOVERY HAS NOT HAPPENED

* COMPANY WON’T BE ABLE TO KEEP THE LEVEL OF COST CHOKE IT APPLIED IN 2020

* OPENING NEW FACILITIES THIS YEAR MADE IT SUBSTANTIALLY MORE DIFFICULT TO KEEP LOW COSTS IN Q2

* VERY CONFIDENT THAT WILL BREAK EVEN THIS YEAR FROM CASH FLOW VIEWPOINT IF TRAFFIC AT 35% OF 2019 LEVELS

* TRAFFIC IN JULY IS SO FAR SO GOOD, POSSIBLE TO HIT LEVELS IMAGINED SOME MONTHS AGO