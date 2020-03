BRIEF-AEO Inc. Withdraws Q1 2020 Guidance

March 17 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc:

* AEO INC. ANNOUNCES COVID-19 ACTIONS

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC - WITHDRAWING Q1 2020 GUIDANCE ISSUED ON MARCH 4, 2020

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC - TEMPORARILY CLOSES ALL AMERICAN EAGLE AND AERIE STORES ACROSS UNITED STATES AND CANADA

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC - EXPECTS IMPACT OF COVID-19 TO HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC - AEO ENDED FISCAL 2019 WITH $417 MILLION IN CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC - RECENTLY DRAWN $330 MILLION ON ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO FURTHER BOLSTER NEAR-TERM LIQUIDITY

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC - CLOSURES WILL REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL AT LEAST MARCH 27

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC - AEO ENDED FISCAL 2019 WITH NO DEBT

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC - ONLINE SHOPPING VIA AE.COM, AERIE.COM AND THROUGH AE/AERIE APP WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS NORMAL