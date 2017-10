Sept 25 (Reuters) - Aeolus Tyre Co Ltd

* Says TP Industrial Holding S.p.A. will increase voting power in the co to 25.4 percent from 0 percent

* Says High Grade (HK)Investment Management Limited will increase voting power in the co to 18.6 percent from 0 percent

* Says Beijing-based chemical rubber firm will decrease voting power in the co to 26.4 percent from 42.6 percent

