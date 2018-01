Jan 5 (Reuters) - Aeolus Tyre Co Ltd:

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON JAN 8 AFTER IT SCRAPPED ASSET RESTRUCTURING PLAN

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO INCREASE SHAREHOLDINGS IN THE COMPANY BY UP TO 2.0 PERCENT WITHIN 12 MONTHS FROM JAN 10 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2AvnIKV; bit.ly/2E9PAWX Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)