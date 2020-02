Feb 24 (Reuters) - AEON CO (M) Bhd:

* YEAR AGO QTRLY PROFIT 53.5 MILLION RGT

* RECOMMENDED ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 4 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED 31 DEC 2019

* CO EXPECTS MODERATE GROWTH DUE TO CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FROM OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 Source ( bit.ly/32lu7YB) Further company coverage: