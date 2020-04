April 9 (Reuters) - Aeon Credit Service Asia Co Ltd :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$370.1 MILLION VERSUS HK$437.3 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$1.30 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.32 BILLION

* NOT PRACTICABLE TO PROVIDE A REASONABLE ESTIMATE OF COVID-19 IMPACTS ON GROUP FOR H1 AND FULL YEAR OF 2020

* ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES IN HK EXPECTED TO DRASTICALLY CONTRACT; WILL ADVERSELY AFFECT CO’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN FY2020

* "INEVITABLY THERE WILL BE A DETERIORATION IN PROFITABILITY OF GROUP IN FY20/21"