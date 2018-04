April 27 (Reuters) - AEON Credit Service (M) Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 82.3 MILLION RGT

* YEAR-AGO QTRLY REVENUE 290.8 MILLION RGT, PROFIT 80.1 MILLION RGT

* A FINAL SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 20.00 SEN PER SHARE RECOMMENDED FOR FY ENDED 28 FEB 2018 Source text : (bit.ly/2HwuHvt) Further company coverage: