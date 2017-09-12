BRIEF-Aeon Reit Investment to acquire three properties for 20.76 bln yen

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Aeon Reit Investment Corp

* Says it will acquire an Ibaraki-based property and Osaka-based property for 13.95 billion yen on Sept. 19

* Says it will acquire other Osaka-based property for 6.81 billion yen on Oct. 2

* Says it will take out loans of 6 billion yen from Mizuho Bank, Ltd, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., on Sept. 19

* Interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.22 percent

* Proceeds will be used for acquisition of properties

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/twxYNy; goo.gl/E7MWeY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)