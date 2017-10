Sept 12 (Reuters) - Aeon Reit Investment Corp

* Says it will issue 134,700 units via public offering

* Says it will issue 6,735 units via private placement

* Subscription date on Oct. 23 and payment date on Oct. 24

* Says it aims to raise up to 15.88 billion yen to acquire properties and repay loan

* Other details remain to be decided later

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/EkYHUY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)