Dec 1 (Reuters) - Aeon Stores Hong Kong Co Ltd:

* ‍IS EXPECTED TO RECORD A CONSIDERABLE INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍CLOSURE COSTS OF STORES OPERATING IN MAINLAND CHINA ON EARLY TERMINATION OF LEASE OF THOSE STORES​