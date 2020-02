Feb 7 (Reuters) - AEON Stores Hong Kong Co Ltd:

* AEON STORES HONG KONG CO LTD SEES LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR SIX MONTHS INCREASED BY ABOUT HK$100 MILLION

* EXPECTS INCREASE IN LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE BY ABOUT HK$135 MILLION FOR YEAR

* ABOUT 80% INCREASE IN LOSS IN YEAR IS DUE TO APPLICATION OF HKFRS 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: