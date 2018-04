April 25 (Reuters) - Aeon Thana Sinsap Thailand PCL :

* FY NET PROFIT 2.97 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 2.40 BILLION BAHT

* FY TOTAL REVENUE 18.66 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 17.79 BILLION BAHT

* APPROVED FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2018, AT THE RATE OF 2.25 BAHT PER SHARE