March 5 (Reuters) - Aeorema Communications PLC:

* TRADING UPDATE

* CLOSELY MONITORING DEVELOPMENTS REGARDING COVID-19 AND ITS POTENTIAL IMPACT ON BUSINESS

* BOARD BELIEVES THAT REVENUE AND PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR FY20 WILL BE BELOW CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* REMAINS HOPEFUL THAT REVENUE AND PROFIT FROM POSTPONED EVENTS WILL NOW FALL INTO FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2021