BRIEF-AEP Reaches Settlement On Transmission Return On Equity For Eastern Cos

April 19 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Company Inc :

* AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES

* AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY - SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA

* AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER - AEP WILL MAKE 1 TIME REFUND OF $50 MILLION TO TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS FOR PERIODS PRIOR TO 2018 THAT WILL BE CREDITED IN Q2 2018

* AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC - AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS

* AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC - TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MILLION FOR 2018