BRIEF-AEP Reports Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.92

April 26 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Company Inc :

* AEP REPORTS 2018 FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS

* COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.98 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY REVENUE $4.0 BILLION VERSUS $3.9 BILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91

* AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY - BENEFITTED FROM MORE NORMAL WINTER WEATHER IN Q1 OF 2018, COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR

* AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER - SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES

"IMPACT OF FEDERAL TAX REFORM IS NEUTRAL FOR OUR REGULATED OPERATING EARNINGS PERFORMANCE"