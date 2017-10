BRIEF-AEP reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.11

Oct 26 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Company Inc

* AEP reports third-quarter 2017 earnings; narrows full-year operating earnings (Non-GAAP) guidance range to $3.55 to $3.68 per share

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.10

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.11

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 operating earnings per share $3.75 to $3.95

* Sees FY 2017 operating earnings per share $3.55 to $3.68

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.11

* American Electric Power Company Inc - qtrly revenue $4.1 billion versus $4.7​ billion

* Qtrly adjusted net revenue $976.6 million versus $854.7 mln‍​