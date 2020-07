July 2 (Reuters) - AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER:

* AEP TO PROCEED WITH FULL $2 BILLION INVESTMENT IN WIND PROJECTS

* AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER - PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS DENIED APPROVAL OF SOUTHWESTERN ELECTRIC PLAN TO ADD 309 MEGAWATTS OF WIND ENERGY

* AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER - RECEIVED OTHER APPROVALS NEEDED TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE PLANNED 1,485 MW OF NORTH CENTRAL WIND GENERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: