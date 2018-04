April 17 (Reuters) - Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AEQUUS AND CAMARGO COMPLETE PRE-INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG SUBMISSION WITH FDA FOR TRANSDERMAL ANTI-NAUSEA PROGRAM

* AEQUUS - ANTICIPATES FDA FEEDBACK BY END OF APRIL, WHICH WILL DEFINE CLINICAL STRATEGY FOR REGULATORY APPROVAL IN U.S. FOR AQS1303