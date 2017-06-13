FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Aequus Pharmaceuticals enters into agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical's unit
June 13, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Aequus Pharmaceuticals enters into agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical's unit

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Has entered into an exclusive agreement in Canada with a unit of Santen Pharmaceutical

* Under agreement, Aequus and Santen will plan to co-commercialize an undisclosed ophthalmology therapeutic product

* Aequus Pharmaceuticals - as per agreement, santen will be responsible for product manufacturing, distribution, co will be responsible for field activities

* Net product revenues will be split between aequus and santen over a ten-year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

