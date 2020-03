BRIEF-Aequus Pharmaceuticals - Suspended In-Field Clinic And Hospital Visits For Time Being

March 23 (Reuters) - Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS - SUSPENDED IN-FIELD CLINIC AND HOSPITAL VISITS FOR TIME BEING

* AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS - OPERATIONAL EXPENSES HAVE BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED DURING THIS PERIOD

* AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS - CONTINUE TO SEE PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED WITHOUT INTERRUPTION FOR BOTH (PR)VISTITAN(TM) AND TACROLIMUS

* AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS - CONTINUE TO HAVE ADEQUATE CASH AND CASH FLOW TO OPERATE BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: