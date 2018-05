BRIEF-Aequus Receives Positive FDA Regulatory Guidance For Anti-Nausea Patch

May 3 (Reuters) - Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AEQUUS RECEIVES POSITIVE FDA REGULATORY GUIDANCE FOR ANTI-NAUSEA PATCH

* AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FDA HAS CONFIRMED THAT AN ABBREVIATED 505(B)(2) REGULATORY PATHWAY WOULD BE APPROPRIATE FOR SUBMISSION OF AQS1303

* AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS - FDA INDICATED BIOEQUIVALENCE STUDY TO BRIDGE ORAL DICLEGIS(®) SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA WITH AQS1303 IS LIKELY ACCEPTABLE

* AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FDA HAS AGREED WITH AEQUUS’ PROPOSED CLINICAL PLAN FOR AQS1303

* AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS-RECEIVED POSITIVE FEEDBACK FROM U.S. FDA ON ITS PRE-IND SUBMISSION FOR CO'S LONG-ACTING ANTI-NAUSEA TRANSDERMAL PATCH, AQS1303