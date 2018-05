May 3 (Reuters) - AerCap Holdings NV:

* AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 AND ANNOUNCES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* AERCAP HOLDINGS NV - DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.72 FOR Q1 OF 2018

* AERCAP HOLDINGS NV - NEW $200 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

* AERCAP HOLDINGS - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MILLION, UP 1 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: