April 5 (Reuters) - AerCap Holdings NV:

* AERCAP HOLDINGS NV - ANNOUNCES MAJOR BUSINESS TRANSACTIONS DURING Q1 2018

* AERCAP HOLDINGS - SIGNED LEASE AGREEMENTS FOR 83 AIRCRAFT, INCLUDING 15 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AND 68 NARROWBODY AIRCRAFT IN Q1

* AERCAP HOLDINGS - PURCHASED 7 AIRCRAFT, INCLUDING 2 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT, 2 AIRBUS A350S AND 3 BOEING 787-9S IN Q1