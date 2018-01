Jan 5 (Reuters) - Aeria Inc

* Says it plans to set up a Tokyo-based JV PlayWan Gaming Inc with a Taiwan-based firm Wanin International Inc (partner) on March 16

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 200 million yen

* Says it and partner will hold a 51 percent stake and a 49 percent stake in the JV respectively

