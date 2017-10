Sept 20 (Reuters) - Aeria Inc

* Says it will fully acquire GG7 through stock swap

* Says one share of GG7‘S stock will be exchanged with 0.19 shares of the co and 190,000 shares of the co’s stock will be exchanged

* Previous news was disclosed on Aug. 29

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/pqcm1S

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)