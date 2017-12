Dec 19 (Reuters) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AERIE PHARMA SAYS ON DEC 19, CO ENTERED INTO CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING(SM)SALES AGREEMENT WITH CANTOR FITZGERALD - SEC FILING

* AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO MAY OFFER AND SELL SHARES, PAR VALUE $0.001 PER SHARE, HAVING OFFERING PRICE OF UP TO $75 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2B180s4)