BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals announces drug delivery asset acquisition

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals announces drug delivery asset acquisition to further advance its retinal disease program

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - has acquired from Envisia Therapeutics Inc rights to use print technology in ophthalmology and certain other assets

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Envisia will receive an initial $25 million in form of a combination of cash and Aerie common stock​

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - expect to initiate ‍clinical trials for AR-13154 within next 18 to 24 months​

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍in addition, Aerie acquired Envisia's intellectual property rights relating to ENV1105​