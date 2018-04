April 30 (Reuters) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA® (NETARSUDIL OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION) 0.02%

* AERIE - FORMULARY CONTRACTS FOR COMMERCIAL INSURANCE COVERAGE IN 2018, MEDICARE PART D PROGRAM COVERAGE BEGINNING 2019 IN FINAL STAGES OF EXECUTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: