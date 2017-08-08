BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals comments on notification from contract manufacturer

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - received notification by its contract drug product manufacturer that contract manufacturer received CRL from U.S FDA
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - CRL from FDA regarding contract manufacturer’s NDA for one of their own product candidates manufactured at Tampa, Florida facility
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - according to contract manufacturer, CRL refers to a Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) inspection at facility
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - contract manufacturer has stated that they will work closely with FDA to determine appropriate next steps
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - currently believe it is probable that open issues will be resolved prior to February 28, 2018 PDUFA date for Rhopressa