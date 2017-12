BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals Gets U.S. FDA Approval Of Glaucoma Drug

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF RHOPRESSA® (NETARSUDIL OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION) 0.02% FOR THE LOWERING OF ELEVATED INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE IN PATIENTS WITH OPEN-ANGLE GLAUCOMA OR OCULAR HYPERTENSION

* AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - REMAIN ON TRACK TO FILE ROCLATAN NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA IN Q2 2018

* AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS - RHOPRESSA APPROVED AHEAD OF SCHEDULED PDUFA DATE OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: