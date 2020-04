BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals Says Withdrawing 2020 Guidance For Net Revenues And Net Cash Used In Operations

April 9 (Reuters) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES 2020 COMPANY AND GUIDANCE UPDATE ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19

* AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - WITHDRAWING ITS 2020 GUIDANCE FOR NET REVENUES AND NET CASH USED IN OPERATIONS

* AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - GUIDANCE WILL BE UPDATED WHEN THERE IS CLARITY GOING FORWARD

* AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - REGULATORY REVIEW IN EUROPE OF ROCLANDA REMAINS ON TRACK

* AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - HAS OBSERVED NO DISRUPTIONS TO DATE IN ITS SUPPLY CHAIN FOR PRODUCTION OF RHOPRESSA AND ROCKLATAN

* AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - HOPES TO COMMENCE ITS PHASE 2B CLINICAL STUDY FOR DRY EYE CANDIDATE AR-15512 BY END OF 2020

* AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FROM A PIPELINE PERSPECTIVE, AERIE'S EARLY STAGE RETINA IMPLANT TRIALS REMAIN ON TRACK