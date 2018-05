May 15 (Reuters) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR ROCLATANTM (NETARSUDIL/LATANOPROST OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION) 0.02%/0.005%

* AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS

* AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NDA SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW