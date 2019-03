BRIEF-Aeris Resources Says It Made An Offer To Acquire CSA Mine From Glencore For About US$575 Mln

March 20 (Reuters) - Aeris Resources Ltd:

* HAS MADE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE CSA MINE FROM GLENCORE

* CURRENT OFFER BY AERIS COMPRISES $US575M IN MIX OF CASH AND AERIS SHARES PLUS A ROYALTY PAYABLE TO GLENCORE

* ACQUISITION TO BE FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF DEBT, EQUITY CAPITAL RAISING AND SILVER STREAM

* FUNDING THROUGH COMBINATION OF DEBT BETWEEN US$250M AND US$300M AND EQUITY CAPITAL RAISING BETWEEN US$185M AND US$240M

* FUNDING ALSO COMPRISES OF A SILVER STREAM OF BETWEEN US$35 MILLION TO US$40 MILLION

* EQUITY COMPONENT OF RAISING IS BEING MANAGED BY RBC CAPITAL MARKETS AND MACQUARIE CAPITAL Source text: bit.ly/2HwsbF6 Further company coverage: