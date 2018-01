Jan 2 (Reuters) - Aerkomm Inc:

* AERKOMM INC. ANNOUNCES FILING OF S-1 REGISTRATION STATEMENT

* AERKOMM INC SAYS HAS FILED REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-1 WITH SEC TO REGISTER UP TO $40.0 MILLION OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* AERKOMM INC SAYS PLANS TO FILE APPLICATION TO HAVE COMMON STOCK LISTED ON NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE'S NYSE AMERICAN SEGMENT, UNDER SYMBOL "AKOM"