April 12 (Reuters) - Aerkomm Inc:

* AERKOMM INC FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $60 MLN OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK ON A BEST EFFORTS BASIS - SEC FILING

* EXPECT THAT THE PRICE TO THE PUBLIC IN THE OFFERING WILL BE BETWEEN $7.50 AND $9.50 PER SHARE