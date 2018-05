May 15 (Reuters) - AeroCentury Corp:

* . REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS OF $317,300, OR $0.22 PER SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $7.9 MILLION VERSUS ABOUT $8 MILLION